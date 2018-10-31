Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Latin teacher at Cherokee High School in Marlton has been charged with sexual assault of a student.

Thirty-year-old Brantley Cesanek, of Haddon Township, was charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and official misconduct for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students when she was between the ages of 16 and 17 years old.

An investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Evesham Township Police was launched when it was reported that Cesanek had an ongoing sexual relationship with the student in 2016 and 2017.

The investigation revealed the alleged sexual assaults took place in Cesanek’s home on the 300 block of South Park Drive in Haddon Township, causing the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Haddon Township Police to get involved.

Cesanek was arrested in Haddon Township on Tuesday. He is currently being detained at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Melvin Rogers at (609) 265-5035 or Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lateasha Jones at (856) 225-8656.