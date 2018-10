Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Springfield Township are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Tuesday night at a Lukoil on the 600 block of Bethlehem Pike.

Police say the suspect made his demands while armed with a knife.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

If you think you know the suspect, call police.