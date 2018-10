Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for a group of vandals accused of damaging multiple cars in Upper Darby.

The incident happened Tuesday night.

Police say a group of young people were seen walking on top of cars and shooting a pellet gun at moving vehicles.

Multiple car windshields were broken, say police.

If you have any information on these incidents, call police.