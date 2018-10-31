 Police Searching For Gunman Who Stole Nearly $10,000 From Family Dollar Store

BREAKING:Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Shot, Sister Suffers Graze Wound While Trick-Or-Treating In Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who stole nearly $10,000 from a Family Dollar store.

The robbery happened last Thursday at the store on North Front Street in the Olney section of the city.

Police say the suspect, who wore Muslim-like attire, forced an employee to open the safe, before fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact police at 215.686.TIPS.

