PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead turned herself in, according to Philadelphia Police.

Police say 34-year-old Jessica Ledee-Davila is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Ledee-Davila was reportedly involved in two accidents Monday evening before fleeing the scene on foot.

The first accident happened when she rear-ended another driver on the 1800 block of Cambria Street around 8:30 p.m., causing minor damage, according to police.

As she was fleeing the scene, police say, Ledee-Davila jumped the curb and struck 22-year-old Rhiannon Broderick who was laying on a mattress on the sidewalk. Broderick later died from her injuries at an area hospital.

She also allegedly struck a 29-year-old man who was laying next to Broderick. He was transferred to an area hospital and refused treatment.

Police say the driver she rear-ended followed her to the 2700 block of North Coral Street where they got into a brief argument.

She then fled on foot without providing any of her personal information.

Comments (2)
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    October 30, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    I blame mattress girl.

  2. crankypants says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Lying, not laying

