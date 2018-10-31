Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS Local) — A student at the University of Central Florida caused a bit of a scare Tuesday when he showed up to class wearing a Halloween costume — with live ammo draped across his chest, officials said.

Police received a report that a student was wearing a leather jacket and a bandolier full of live shotgun shells in Classroom Building I, UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said. Officers put the building on lockdown, found the student, a 20-year-old junior, and put him in handcuffs, Metzger said during a news conference.

However, the unidentified man was let go after police determined he was dressed as “the Terminator” and there was no criminal intent behind his costume.

“There was no ill-intent of this student’s part, however, certainly it was not the smartest thing to do,” Metzger told reporters.

UCF Police shared a photo of the man’s costume with the bullets on social media.

THIS was the costume that was being worn by the person in Classroom I today. Friendly advice from UCFPD: Do NOT incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others & puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cqkLdKRxrO — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018

“While it’s not illegal to have ammunition on campus, it certainly is in poor taste given the events of the last week,” Metzger said.

Metzger urged students who want to dress up for Halloween to leave their weapons, real or fake, off campus.