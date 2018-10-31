Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say two children were injured in a shooting while trick-or-treating on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 5700 block of Hope Street in the Olney section of the city.

According to police, two men were reportedly shooting at each other when two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and a 14-year-old, were struck by gunfire.

UPDATE: Police say 2 men were believed to be shooting at each other when children were trick or treating. The 2 victims are siblings. The 5yo boy was shot in the leg, & his 14yo sister was grazed by a bullet. Police are actively searching for the shooters by air & on the ground. pic.twitter.com/fpLOzbJfs8 — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 31, 2018

The 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the leg.

A shooting on Halloween night sends two children to the hospital in Olney. Someone driving by when the gunfire broke out tells me all the kids nearby started to run away screaming. pic.twitter.com/x4CrVPK2Ev — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 31, 2018

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.