BREAKING:Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Shot, Sister Suffers Graze Wound While Trick-Or-Treating In Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say two children were injured in a shooting while trick-or-treating on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 5700 block of Hope Street in the Olney section of the city.

According to police, two men were reportedly shooting at each other when two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and a 14-year-old, were struck by gunfire.

 

The 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

