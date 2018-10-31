PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two women were hospitalized after they were shot while walking down the sidewalk in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday near Rising Sun Avenue and Albanus Street.

Police tell CBS3 that a 44-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the foot.

At last check, both are listed in stable condition at the hospital.

“From witness accounts and from their accounts they were just walking on the sidewalk at Rising Sun and Albanus when they heard gunshots and both of them realized they were shot. At this time we don’t know if either they were the intended targets,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

A brother and sister were also injured in a shooting in Olney on Wednesday night.

According to police, two men were reportedly shooting at each other when two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and a 14-year-old, were struck by gunfire while trick-or-treating. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.