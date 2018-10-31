Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Turkey slathered in gravy, buttery stuffing, marshmallow-studded sweet potatoes and creamy pumpkin pie. What’s not to love about Thanksgiving — except the fact that it only comes once a year? These Philadelphia restaurants are serving up decadent Thanksgiving-inspired specials both before and after the holiday. Gobble gobble, my friends. – Chelsea Karnash

Thanksgiving Waffle Gobble your way to gluttony at Chhaya Café, where the Thanksgiving Waffle has returned to the brunch menu! Available weekends through early December as well as the day before Thanksgiving and on Black Friday, this sausage and sage stuffing waffle topped with turkey, cranberry sauce and gravy can be complemented by a seasonal pumpkin spice latte…if you can find room for it in your stomach.

Thanksgobbler Bagel Schmear It

Various locations

Philadelphia, Pa.

www.schmearit.com Everyone’s favorite bagel/philanthropy truck just announced a delicious new offering. Called the Thanksgobbler, this mini-meal consists of turkey gravy, stuffing (made of day-old bagels, of course!) and cranberry sauce schmeared between two halves of a toasted cranberry bagel. Thanksgiving for breakfast? Yes, please!

Bradford Burger Spot Burgers

Various locations

Philadelphia, Pa.

@Spotburgers Better act fast; there’s no telling how long this burger will be around. But if you happen to catch mobile truck Spot Burger, be sure to order the Bradford, their version of Thanksgiving on a bun. The glorious holiday special consists of a turkey patty topped with Swiss, bacon, chutney, roasted beets, cranberry relish and a lip-smacking white wine gravy.

The Gravy Train It’s all gravy when you’re feasting on a scrumptious sandwich from Joe’s. But you might want to don your bib when you snack on the The Gravy Train, because it’s going to get a bit messy. This holiday sando is comprised of gravy, house-made stuffing, cranberry sauce, and hand carved roasted turkey breast all stuffed into a cheesesteak roll, and it’s available from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. Still hungry? Drink your pie for dessert in one of Joe’s limited-time-only apple pie milkshakes! Now there’s a well-rounded meal.

Pumpkin Month Specials Nothing says fall like pumpkin desserts, and no one does them better than Stephen Starr’s Jones. Throughout November, stop into this Center City restaurant to try one or more of the eight pumpkin dessert specials, including pumpkin whoopee pies with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream and pumpkin bread pudding topped with cinnamon ice cream, caramel sauce and brown sugar shortbread. There’s even pumpkin sangria for those looking to imbibe their gourds.