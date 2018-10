Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Holmesburg section of the city on Wednesday morning.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot in the jaw while sitting in a Honda Accord on the 4500 block of Oakmont Street around 11 a.m.

The victim was transported to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made.