PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been suspended with the intent to dismiss following a deadly police-involved shooting last December.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Wednesday that 35th District Officer Eric Ruch has been suspended with the intent to dismiss.

The commissioner says Ruch failed to follow policy when he opened fire Dec. 27 in East Germantown on Dennis Plowden, killing him.

Plowden, who crashed into several cars while fleeing from police, was unarmed.

