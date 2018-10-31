Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local school unveiled a creative new way to reward good behavior at school Wednesday.

Robert B. Pollock School in Northeast Philadelphia revealed a new “Paw Mart,” a reward-based school store and game room for students.

Students can earn points through strong leadership and good behavior in the class and hallways. The points can then be traded in for items at the store.

“This room is dedicated to all of the students who have been begging us to have a school store,” assistant principal Lakisha Baxter said. “We wanted them to really be able to shop up and down every aisle. And this is just the beginning, there’s so much more to come.”

The store is stocked with hundreds of items, including school supplies, T-shirts and even STEM-based gadgets like robots.

The store is named after the school’s mascot, Pollock Panther.