PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lights off, doors locked, grasping the blanket to shield yourself from the terror.

The suspense is built up.

There’s no debate that late October, maybe even Halloween night, is the best time to watch a horror movie.

But what is up for discussion is what film takes the top horror spot of all time.

“My favorite? The Shining,” said one man.

“I’m probably going to have to say ‘Saw.'” another man said.

A new survey by the video streaming service Vudu may not spin your head.

A sampling of 2,000 adults puts the original “Exorcist” in the top spot.

“It was very scary. That’s why I couldn’t’ watch the whole thing. I’m getting scared just thinking about it,” says one woman.

“Halloween,” “Friday The 13th,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “The Conjuring” round out the top five.

Out of those, only “The Conjuring” was made in the past 30 years.

“All of these lists are crazy subjective,” Director of Film Operations for the Philadelphia Film Society Scott Hudson said. “It’s like asking me to pick my favorite kid.”

But Hudson says there is a reason why older thrillers often slash their younger horror movie counterparts.

“It’s how they resonate with people,” Hudson said. “You want tension that lingers and is drawn out and you get that huge punch of scare or act of violence.”

Hudson says the classic horror films have become part of pop culture.

“Those movies still have legs,” he said. “Those stories really resonate with people.”

Passed from generation to generation, parents screaming alongside their kids.

“I tell that to my kids, they tell that to my grandkids,” Hudson said. “If I went through it he has to go through it!”