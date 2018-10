Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know when the killer clown known as Pennywise will be gracing the big screen again.

It was announced on Halloween that the sequel, Stephen King’s “It: Chapter Two,” will hit the big screen on Sept. 6, 2019.

The first “It” installment grossed more than $700 million worldwide.

Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as Pennywise in the sequel. Other cast notables include Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader.