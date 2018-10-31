BREAKING:Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Shot, Sister Suffers Graze Wound While Trick-Or-Treating In Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The littlest patients at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania celebrated Halloween Wednesday.

At the Intensive Care Nursery at HUP, many of the babies were born with low birth weights, have health problems or need special care before they are cleared to go home.

Thanks to donations to the hospital, the babies were able to celebrate their first Halloween with adorable costumes.

“I think it’s important for our parents because they miss so many firsts being in the hospital with their sick children,” ICN nurse Rachel Haworth said. “And we try to give that back to them a little bit by making this a special day.”

It’s a day that the parents will never forget.

