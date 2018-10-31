Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know how it’s easy to get carried away with Halloween decorations, that’s kind of what happened to Pitman firefighter Jonathan Martin.

“Just a couple decorations, a coffin, fog machine and that was that, never imagined it would turn into something like this,” said Martin, the person behind Monster Martin’s House of Terror.

Each fall, for 17 years, Martin’s Yard turns into Monster Martin’s House of Terror.

The production value rivals any professional haunted house –but this is run by dozens of volunteers who lead visitors through a terrifying story.

“It’s my job to implant in your mind the terror and the haunt you’re about to be inflicted on,” said Arnold Hatton, a Monster Martin volunteer.

In the end, few leave disappointed.

“Last night I had a couple and the girlfriend actually picked the boyfriend up and he’s screaming, haha that’s probably my best one this year,” said Pat Quinn, another volunteer.

What’s not scary is Martin’s commitment to the community – he only asks that visitor donate money for canned good to the Pitman Food Pantry.

But because wear and tear on his property, Martin says unless the house of terror finds a new location–this Halloween is the final chapter.

“Sometimes all good things end and hopefully it doesn’t end, again it’d be great to have a different location for this,” said Martin.