MALVERN, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A high school principal in Malvern has resigned after he admitted stealing prescription drugs from the school nurse’s office.

Michael Flick stepped down as principal of Great Valley High School on Tuesday. He’s charged with theft and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The 44-year-old Flick had been principal of the school since 2012. Great Valley School District officials say Flick has “acknowledged his involvement” in the missing medication and is seeking treatment.

A police investigation began after the school nurse noticed last Wednesday that 93 pills were missing. They had been removed from six containers belonging to five students.

A telephone number for Flick could not be located Wednesday. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.

