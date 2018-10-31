Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Massive flames ripped through a car dealership in Montgomery County overnight.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the Carfagno Chevrolet dealership on Ridge Pike and Chestnut Street in Plymouth Township, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, the service area side of the dealership was engulfed in flames. Firefighters reported hearing small pops and explosions.

DEVELOPING: Fire investigators are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire that destroyed the service area of @CarfagnoChevy in Plymouth Twp. Fire sparked just before 1am. No one was inside. Firefighter suffered a minor injury when he was struck by a passing car. @CBSPhilly #Montco pic.twitter.com/6RHOOrQWDm — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) October 31, 2018

Plymouth’s fire chief says there are about 20 to 25 service bays, each with a car inside. Not all were damaged, and despite initial water supply issues, firefighters were able to keep the fire out of the main showroom.

It took quite some time to put out the fire due to the size and water supply issues.

“Other issues we had were the amount of vehicles in the service bay. There was explosions we believe, maybe fuel tanks and tires and whatever else on vehicles were taken off and that added to large amount of fire we had,” said Plymouth Fire Company Chief Mitch Kijak.

No one was injured, but medics rushed one firefighter to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury after he was hit by a passing car.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.