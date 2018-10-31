  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Massive flames ripped through a car dealership in Montgomery County overnight.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the Carfagno Chevrolet dealership on Ridge Pike and Chestnut Street in Plymouth Township, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, the service area side of the dealership was engulfed in flames. Firefighters reported hearing small pops and explosions.

Plymouth’s fire chief says there are about 20 to 25 service bays, each with a car inside. Not all were damaged, and despite initial water supply issues, firefighters were able to keep the fire out of the main showroom.

It took quite some time to put out the fire due to the size and water supply issues.

“Other issues we had were the amount of vehicles in the service bay. There was explosions we believe, maybe fuel tanks and tires and whatever else on vehicles were taken off and that added to large amount of fire we had,” said Plymouth Fire Company Chief Mitch Kijak.

No one was injured, but medics rushed one firefighter to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury after he was hit by a passing car.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s