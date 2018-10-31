Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The discovery of a rabid fox has residents on the Main Line on alert.

A Radnor resident called authorities to report a fox acting strangely in his backyard.

The next day, he found the fox dead.

It was taken for testing and results came back positive for rabies.

As a precaution, officials urge pet owners to have their vaccinations up to date and urge humans to stay away from stray or wild animals.