BREAKING:Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Shot, Sister Suffers Graze Wound While Trick-Or-Treating In Philly
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Main Line, rabid fox Radnor, rabies, Radnor

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The discovery of a rabid fox has residents on the Main Line on alert.

A Radnor resident called authorities to report a fox acting strangely in his backyard.

The next day, he found the fox dead.

Another Viral Outbreak Confirmed At New Jersey Health Facility

It was taken for testing and results came back positive for rabies.

As a precaution, officials urge pet owners to have their vaccinations up to date and urge humans to stay away from stray or wild animals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s