CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – An overturned vehicle in the woods forced police to shutdown part of busy South Jersey highway on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Route 55 southbound, just south of exit 21 in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.

Police are investigating what caused a driver to go off the road.

No word on any injuries.

The road has since reopened.