WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A bridge inspection in Delaware is causing the temporary lane closures on I-95 in New Castle County.

The Delaware Department of Transportation says they are inspecting the bridge underneath Naamans Road on I-95 in Wilmington on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also on Thursday, pending weather.

I-95 northbound lanes and shoulders may be temporarily closed as motorists should take the ramp and return to I-95 northbound.

I-95 southbound lanes and shoulders will also be closed with lane shifts, as one lane will remain open to traffic.

DelDOT says message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the upcoming lane and shoulder closures.