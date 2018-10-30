Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s official: WIP’s Wing Bowl has come to an end. An emotional Angelo Cataldi made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it has been a very difficult decision to make because of our great affection for it. But WIP has decided to end Wing Bowl. Wing Bowl, after 26 years now, has been put to rest at WIP,” said Cataldi on air.

Cataldi also Tweeted, “It’s official. Wing Bowl is over, after 26 amazing years. Thanks to everyone who made it such an amazing success.”

Cataldi and his co-host Al Morganti came up with the idea that became a Philadelphia tradition.