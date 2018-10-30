Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A West Chester University student has been arrested and charged for allegedly secretly recording more than a dozen women in public restrooms on campus and in several locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

Investigators say 24-year-old Joshua Yannuzzi would hide his iPhone inside a bathroom and record women for his own sexual gratification.

Yannuzzi, who is a musical theater student at the university, allegedly targeted young women he knew, through performances or other activities.

“This defendant was a technological predator. Using his ties in the theater community, he specifically targeted certain young women for hidden recordings in private places,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. “The victims, the victims’ friends and family, and the entire theater community have been betrayed.”

Yannuzzi allegedly recorded women at:

— The E.O. Bull Center at West Chester University

— The Footlighters Theater in Berwyn, Pennsylvania

— The Genesius Theatre in Reading, Pennsylvania

— The Street Lamp Productions Theater in Rising Sun, Maryland

— A resident in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

— Multiple residences in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

— A residence in West Chester, Pennsylvania

— A residence in Reading, Pennsylvania

Investigators say Yannuzzi has engaged in this activity over 50 times in the last two years. He is also accused of uploading the recordings online.

He has been charged with felony wire-tap violations, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, and other offenses. He has been banned from the campus while the school pursues remedies against him.

“WCU applauds the student who found the cell phone in the restroom and came forward to report this invasion of privacy. The University finds the invasion of privacy deeply disturbing and takes the matter seriously. As such, WCU is cooperating fully with the County District Attorney’s Office and is collaborating in an investigation that is being conducted with urgency. University police and security will be increasing patrols in campus buildings. We encourage all members of our community to do the same, in order to maintain the safety of this campus,” said West Chester University in a statement.

At least 20 female victims have been identified, but officials say there are potentially many more who have yet to be identified.

Authorities are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward. Anybody with information on Yannuzzi should contact Chester County Detective Robert Balchunis at 610-344-6866.