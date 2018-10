Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re stressing out about holiday shopping, Walmart is trying to make things easy on you.

The company says it will staff the busiest sections of its stores with associates armed with mobile scanners.

That’s so you won’t have to navigate your TV or other cumbersome items through the checkout lines.

Walmart is also putting store maps on their app, and updating their website with thousands of new products.