PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three shootings in Philadelphia Monday night left three people dead and in all five people shot. Two teenagers are among those injured. Now Philly’s top cop has a message for the city.

It’s not often Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross goes to shooting scenes. But on Monday night, he did just that, saying the violence has got to stop.

“Homicide’s kinda busy after a very quiet weekend,” said Ross.

First, just after 6 p.m. police were called to the 4700 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia, where three people inside a car were ambushed by a gunman. A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old shot were each shot. Both are expected to survive. But a 20-year-old man who was shot in his torso died. Police say the shooting was captured on a security camera.

“One male in dark clothing walked up to the vehicle in close range and fired multiple times right into the window.” said Ross.

Then, at around 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Tucker Street in North Philadelphia. That’s where a man in his 30s was killed after being shot in the head. There’s no information about that gunman.

And about a half hour later, just before 7 p.m., detectives were called to the 5400 block of Euclid Street in West Philadelphia. A 29-year-old man what shot and killed. Police haven’t released anything about the shooter.

But the commissioner now has this message for the city.

“We gotta do more. We gotta do better. So we’re out here in hopes we’ll get more information on all of them. I don’t have much information on the other homicides right now. I’ll have more when I go to them,” said Ross.

Earlier this month, we reported more than 90 teenagers have been shot in Philadelphia this year, a 40 percent increase from last year.