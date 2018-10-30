  • CBS 3On Air

By Kate Bilo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Clear skies are on the docket for part two of the weekend, which is good news for skygazers! The Taurids meteor shower will reach a peak this weekend into next week, and viewing conditions should be perfect, especially as the moon continues to wane.

The Taurids meteor shower is generally visible yearly and is associated with the Comet Encke. The meteors originate from the constellation Taurus, but are visible throughout the night sky. They do tend to be spaced out quite a bit – perhaps just a handful per hour – so those hoping to spot some will need a bit of patience!

The best viewing conditions generally happen in the hours approaching dawn on a clear night, preferably with a waning or new moon. The darker and further from light pollution, the better!

While the Taurids peaks November 4-11, meteors should be visible through the end of November in the Northern Hemisphere.

