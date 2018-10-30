  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Smith, Local, Local TV, New Jersey
Credit: CBS3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW EGYPT, N.J. (CBS) – After losing his home and most of his belongings, including five important medals to Superstorm Sandy, a Vietnam War Veteran was presented with replacement medals.

U.S. Congressman Chris Smith presented five replacement medals to 69-year-old Bernard Ebner six years after he lost his home of 46 years and most belongings in Union Beach, New Jersey.

congressman chris smith Vietnam War Veteran Receives Replacement Medals After Losing Home, Belongings To Superstorm Sandy

Credit: CBS3

Ebner says he was devastated when he lost the medals and is happy to have them back.

“It makes me very happy,” said Ebner. “This was my life for four years. To lose them was devastating.”

The medals included:

• The National Defense Service Medal
• The Vietnam Service Medal
• The Vietnam Campaign Medal
• The Navy E Button
• The Meritorious United Commendation

Congressman Smith reached out to the National Personnel Record Center and the Navy requesting that the medals be replaced after hearing from Ebner.

Medals lost in national disaster or fire may be eligible to be replaced free of charge.

“What an honor it is and privilege to be here with you today to help restore something Sandy took away,” said Congressman Smith.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s