NEW EGYPT, N.J. (CBS) – After losing his home and most of his belongings, including five important medals to Superstorm Sandy, a Vietnam War Veteran was presented with replacement medals.

U.S. Congressman Chris Smith presented five replacement medals to 69-year-old Bernard Ebner six years after he lost his home of 46 years and most belongings in Union Beach, New Jersey.

Ebner says he was devastated when he lost the medals and is happy to have them back.

“It makes me very happy,” said Ebner. “This was my life for four years. To lose them was devastating.”

The medals included:

• The National Defense Service Medal

• The Vietnam Service Medal

• The Vietnam Campaign Medal

• The Navy E Button

• The Meritorious United Commendation

Congressman Smith reached out to the National Personnel Record Center and the Navy requesting that the medals be replaced after hearing from Ebner.

Medals lost in national disaster or fire may be eligible to be replaced free of charge.

“What an honor it is and privilege to be here with you today to help restore something Sandy took away,” said Congressman Smith.