PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The midterm elections are quickly approaching and political candidates throughout New Jersey are racing to get out the vote.

Students at Rowan University hosted a rally Tuesday as candidates try to drum up support from young voters.

With midterm elections one week away, New Jersey Democrats and Republicans are canvassing the state hoping to get out the vote.

At Rowan University the day began with a roundtable with students and veterans. Then, the Rowan Democrats Organization hosted its campus wide “Get Out The Vote” rally with Democratic New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross and Senator Cory Booker firing up the crowd.

“There is something wrong with the leadership in this country and in a week from now you’re gonna be able to change it,” said Congressman Donald Norcross.

Political candidates not just in New Jersey but around the country are hoping to capitalize on the youth vote, wanting to energize a base that seems more engaged in the political process than ever before.

Both Congressman Norcross, who’s running for re-election and Senator Booker, touched on hot button issues like soaring student loan debt and youth activism.

“The idea that next generation trying to go to college and trying to graduate without $100,000 debt, everyone in this crowd knows what that debt feels like but we can change it,” said Congressman Norcross.

“It’s the most important midterm election of the last 50 plus years in this country and urgency to this moment, all of us should understand that we need to get out the vote,” said Senator Booker.

Booker just days after being one of several prominent Democrats to receive suspicious packages containing pipe bombs chose to steer clear of fiery partisan rhetoric.

Instead, focusing on firing up this young crowd to vote.

“To me, this is not a time in America where we need to point the fingers of blame,” said Senator Booker. “This is a moment in America where we all need to accept responsibility.”

While Norcross brought heavy hitters like Senator Booker to boost the crowd, his Republican challenger Paul Dilks says he’s doing the legwork as the underdog, to gain voters in the first congressional district of New Jersey.

“I want to make people aware that there is a viable choice for this district who represents this district first,” said Dilks.

It is the final push toward the midterm elections on Nov. 6.