PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge ruled during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday that a college student charged with fatally stabbing a real estate developer in Rittenhouse Square can be taken off house arrest and the case will go to trial.
Michael White has been charged with third-degree murder in the July stabbing death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.
During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors revealed a screenshot from a security camera of the fight between White and Schellenger. That screenshot showed the moment when White was hoisted in the air by Schellenger.
Police identified White as the food courier who was riding his bike July 12 when he got into a fight with Schellenger, of Point Breeze.
Schellenger was one of three men in a Mercedes that stopped on 17th and Chancellor Streets. Schellenger got out of the car to alleviate a traffic jam on the street, and that’s when a fight broke out between the two.
A witness testified Tuesday that Schellenger first charged at White, then picked White up by the hips, intending to slam him into the ground, according to court testimony. Prosecutors showed that screenshot from a security camera of White in the air.
A restaurant worker in Rittenhouse Square testified seeing White struggling to open up his backpack before taking out a knife and then plunging it into Schellenger’s back, killing him.
White is charged with third-degree murder. He was released from jail and has been on house arrest after two organizations posted his $150,000 bail.