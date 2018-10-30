Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – An accident in Camden is snarling traffic on I-676, Tuesday morning.
It happened on the southbound lanes of I-676, past Atlantic Avenue.
ACCIDENT & DEBRIS SPILL on I-676 SB past Atlantic Ave in #Camden. All lanes were closed but now one lane is getting by @CBSPhilly #NJTraffic pic.twitter.com/RUQ8hENVE0
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 30, 2018
Traffic is getting by one lane.
Crews are working to clean up a debris spill caused by the crash.