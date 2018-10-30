Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead turned herself in, according to Police.

Police say the unidentified woman is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

The woman was reportedly involved in two accidents Monday evening before fleeing the scene on foot.

The first accident happened when the woman rear-ended another driver on the 1800 block of Cambra Street around 8:30 causing minor damage.

As she was fleeing the scene she reportedly jumped the curb and struck 22-year-old Rhiannon Broderick who was laying on a mattress on the sidewalk. Broderick later died from her injuries at an area hospital.

The woman also struck a 29-year-old man who was laying next to Broderick. He was transferred to an area hospital and refused treatment.

Police say the driver she rear-ended followed her to the 2700 block of North Coral Street where they got into a brief argument.

She then fled on foot without providing any of her personal information.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.