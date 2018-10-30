Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of trying to stab her husband to death because he wanted to use his medical marijuana.

According to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, 70-year-old Palma Conrad stabbed her husband multiple times with a butcher’s knife, a steak knife and a pair of scissors in the chest, face, neck and mouth in their Littlestown home on Monday.

Police were called to the home on the 300 block of Lexington Way around 7:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, Richard Conrad, told officers that his wife stabbed him while he was sleeping in his recliner. Conrad said he then punched his wife in the eye in an effort to get her to stop stabbing him.

Littlestown Police say Palma Conrad told officers that she got angry with her husband about wanting to use medical marijuana. She allegedly told police that she stabbed him, and scratched and clawed at his face.

She also allegedly told authorities that she had thoughts about killing her husband for the past month and that the idea “rattled around” in her mind. Police say she was also disappointed to know that her husband was still alive.

Richard Conrad underwent surgery at York Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Palma Conrad has been charged with attempted murder, attempted homicide and aggravated assault.