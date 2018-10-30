Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – IHOP is celebrating Halloween with free create-your-own Scary Face Pancakes.

Children 12 and under can make one free spooky creation at participating IHOP’s on Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids will be given a buttermilk pancake with a whipped creamy topping, strawberry, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn to create their ghostly creature.

Guest are encouraged to contact their local IHOP to see if they are participating in the event.