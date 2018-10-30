Filed Under:IHOP, InstaStory, Local, Local TV
Credit: IHOP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – IHOP is celebrating Halloween with free create-your-own Scary Face Pancakes.

Children 12 and under can make one free spooky creation at participating IHOP’s on Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids will be given a buttermilk pancake with a whipped creamy topping, strawberry, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn to create their ghostly creature.

scary pancake IHOP Offering Free Create Your Own Scary Face Pancake For Children On Halloween

Guest are encouraged to contact their local IHOP to see if they are participating in the event.

