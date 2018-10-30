Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Students at Holy Ghost Prep are being treated to a special experience Tuesday morning. A Marine helicopter landed on the school’s soccer field at 9 a.m. with an audience of students in the bleachers ready to enjoy the rare experience.

Chris Serafin, a commander in the U.S. Navy, is the father of a senior at the high school. Serafin cites his pride in the education that his son Andrew has received at Holy Ghost Prep as the reason why he wanted his crew to treat the students to the visit.

Throughout the school day, the Marine helicopter will take students for rides and they will learn firsthand what it is like to serve as a Marine.

The visit wasn’t just a treat for students, though. It was also a way for the school to remind the young scholars of how important military efforts are and to appreciate the work servicemen do for the country.

Holy Ghost Prep also used the helicopter landing event as a way to raise awareness for a service project organized by a past alumnus, Kevin Frawley.

Students will be sending items for care packages to Holy Ghost Prep alumni that are serving overseas in the military.

The entire school participated in the event and will be tasked with gathering toiletries, books, snacks, and other items to send abroad to different military sites.