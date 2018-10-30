Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Shiver me timbers! It’s a pirate’s life for one Delaware County family.

James Jordan and his family transformed their Drexel Hill home into a pirate ship for Halloween.

It is complete with ropes, flags, a cannon, and pirate’s booty.

Jordan says he had been doing a graveyard scene for 10 years and just wanted to change it up this year.

“No ones made any bad comments about it, everyone says its pretty good and they can’t wait to come around Halloween and see it,” said Jordan.

He plans to keep the pirate theme going for at least five years and then pick another Halloween theme.