PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have upgraded at the wide receiver position ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline as they acquired Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate.

Trade: #Eagles have acquired WR Golden Tate from Detroit. More details to come.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8PP06yk5RG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2018

According to CBS3’s Don Bell, the Eagles gave up a third-round pick for Tate.

A golden opportunity. The Eagles trade a 3rd round pick to Detroit for Golden Tate👀 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lSkaXW5idP — Don Bell (@DonBellonCBS3) October 30, 2018

Tate is already pumped coming to the defending Super Bowl champions.

“It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!” Tate tweeted.

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

Tate’s new quarterback also took to Twitter to express his excitement about the move.

“Let’s roll my man! Excited to compete with ya!” Carson Wentz tweeted.

So far on the season, Tate has three touchdowns and 44 receptions for 517 yards.