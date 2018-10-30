Comments
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have upgraded at the wide receiver position ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline as they acquired Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate.
According to CBS3’s Don Bell, the Eagles gave up a third-round pick for Tate.
Tate is already pumped coming to the defending Super Bowl champions.
“It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!” Tate tweeted.
Tate’s new quarterback also took to Twitter to express his excitement about the move.
“Let’s roll my man! Excited to compete with ya!” Carson Wentz tweeted.
So far on the season, Tate has three touchdowns and 44 receptions for 517 yards.