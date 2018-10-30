Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles new wide receiver Golden Tate arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday night.
He says he’s excited to be in Philadelphia.
The Eagles acquired Tate from the Detriot Lions ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. trade deadline Oct. 30.
The Eagles gave up a third-round pick for Tate.
Tate, a Pro Bowler in 2014, is already pumped coming to the defending Super Bowl champions.
“It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!” Tate tweeted.
Tate’s new quarterback also took to Twitter to express his excitement about the move.
“Let’s roll my man! Excited to compete with ya!” Carson Wentz tweeted.
Since coming into the league in 2010, Tate leads the NFL in yards after catch with 3,910 yards, and his 581 receptions are the ninth-highest total in the league. So far on the season, Tate has three touchdowns and 44 receptions for 517 yards.