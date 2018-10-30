Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — The Bensalem Township Police Department has seized over $1 million of heroin in two separate investigations in Bucks County.

Three Mexican nationals were arrested after investigators from a joint team raided an establishment on the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway on Oct. 27. The members of that team of Bensalem investigators and DEA Task Force seized two kilos of raw heroin. The heroin was hidden in a speaker box, according to officials. All three men were arraigned and sent to Bucks County Prison.

Emilio Ornelas-Jacobo, Daniel Guillen, and Julissa Gonzalez were arrested during that bust and were arraigned. They failed to post bail at 10% of the $1 million and sent to Bucks County Prison.

On Oct. 16, Bensalem Police stopped a car for an equipment violation. During that stop on I-95, officers observed signs of drug trafficking and a trained K-9 investigated the outside of the car.

The police K-9 indicated that there was a scent of drugs and police immediately conducted a search. Those officers seized a kilo of raw heroin and the driver, Julissa Gonzalez, was arrested.

Her bail is set at $200,000.