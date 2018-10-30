  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: Ben & Jerry's

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben & Jerry’s is debuting a new ice cream flavor for people fighting against President Trump’s agenda.

The ice cream is called “Pecan Resist.”

“Today Ben & Jerry’s launched Pecan Resist, a campaign to lick injustice and champion those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all. To lift up those who are leading the resistance to the current administration’s regressive agenda,” says the company.

Credit: Ben & Jerry’s

The new flavor features chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge covered almonds.

“Pecan Resist supports four organizations that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance, building a world that supports their values,” Ben and Jerry’s says.

The company will donate $25,000 to each organization.

Earlier this month, protesters gathered in Philadelphia to voice their concerns ahead of his address to the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

