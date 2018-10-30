Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Church officials are commemorating Saint Katharine Drexel as the Archdiocese of Philadelphia unveiled the new tomb at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Tuesday morning.

The event celebrated the installation of a new tomb built for her after her remains were transferred to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The old tomb was moved from a convent in Bensalem earlier this year, after being housed there for 125 years.

Saint Katharine Drexel was the second American-born person to ever be canonized, which happened on Oct. 1, 2000.

Although she was born into tremendous wealth, Saint Drexel gave up her life of privilege. Instead of a high-society life, she created the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in 1891. She worked hard to help African-Americans, Native Americans and was an inspiration to many women.

The archdiocese will officially mark the installation of the tomb with a mass on Sunday, Nov. 18.