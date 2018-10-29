PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a growing problem—it seems more and more Americans are experiencing the so-called “Sunday Scaries.”

A recent survey by LinkedIn found that 80 percent of workplace professionals feel anxiety on Sunday night as they anticipate the start of a new work week.

The survey found 60 percent of professionals are worried about their workload, while 40 percent of the people are nervous about balancing their professional and personal lives.

Do you suffer from the Sunday scaries?