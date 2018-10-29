Filed Under:Doylestown Township, Local, Local TV
DOLYESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police were notified of suspicious activity involving a man and woman taking photos of children getting onto a bus.

The incident happened at the intersection of Steeplechase Drive and Stags Leap Circle on Monday.

Police say a report came in of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection. A woman and man were reportedly standing next to the vehicle and were recording or taking photos of students getting onto the bus.

The vehicle was described as a silver Hyundai Elantra bearing New Jersey rental registration D6JYM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Doylestown Township Police Department at 215-343-4201.

