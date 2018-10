Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman dies in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Kensington Avenue and Cambria Street.

Police say a driver struck a woman and then left the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

No description of the vehicle is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.