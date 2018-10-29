Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Kelly’s Logan House says it will be resigning from the annual Wilmington Halloween Loop after gunfire erupted at the event on Sunday.
“Regrettably, it brings to our establishment a clientele we do not welcome,” posted the bar on Facebook. “We wish the Halloween Loop all the best. But we will no longer be a part of it. And we look forward to another 130 years of giving our customers a safe and fun place to visit.”
Tyler Vega, 25, was arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun while a crowd of people were attending the annual Halloween Loop in Trolley Square.
The incident happened on the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue just after 1 p.m.
Police say the crowd was traveling from various venues participating in the event when gun fire erupted.
Officers quickly took Vega into custody and recovered a loaded firearm.
No one was injured during this incident.
Vega was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by person prohibited
- Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Reckless endangering first degree
- Receiving a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm while under the influence
Vega was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institute on $100,000 cash only bail.