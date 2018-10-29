Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Kelly’s Logan House says it will be resigning from the annual Wilmington Halloween Loop after gunfire erupted at the event on Sunday.

“Regrettably, it brings to our establishment a clientele we do not welcome,” posted the bar on Facebook. “We wish the Halloween Loop all the best. But we will no longer be a part of it. And we look forward to another 130 years of giving our customers a safe and fun place to visit.”

Tyler Vega, 25, was arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun while a crowd of people were attending the annual Halloween Loop in Trolley Square.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police say the crowd was traveling from various venues participating in the event when gun fire erupted.

Officers quickly took Vega into custody and recovered a loaded firearm.

No one was injured during this incident.

Vega was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by person prohibited

Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number

Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Reckless endangering first degree

Receiving a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm while under the influence

Vega was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institute on $100,000 cash only bail.