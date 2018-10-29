Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man in his early 20s is dead following a triple shooting in the Logan section of the city.

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of North 11th Street just after 6:00 Monday evening.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot once in the torso and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

A 16-year-old boy was shot three times in the right arm and once in the back and a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the left buttocks.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

The scene is being held and no arrests have been made at this time.

