  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kiss, Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KISS is bringing their final world tour through the City of Brotherly Love.

The iconic rock group will be hitting the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 29, 2019 for their “End of the Road” tour.

‘Life Should Be Vibrant’: Kiss Legend Paul Stanley Speaks About His Artwork Off The Stage

VIP packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30.

The KISS Army presale and VIP package upgrades will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2.

More more information on the tour, click here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s