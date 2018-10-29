Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KISS is bringing their final world tour through the City of Brotherly Love.

The iconic rock group will be hitting the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 29, 2019 for their “End of the Road” tour.

VIP packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30.

The KISS Army presale and VIP package upgrades will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2.

