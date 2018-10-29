Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A social media platform headquartered in Philadelphia is facing investigation from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office after profile was found for the accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter.

The social media site Gab.com says Robert Bowers had a profile on its website.

A cached version of the account believed to belong to Bowers showed posts that are anti-Semitic and anti-refugee.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro took questions about his concern.

“We’re also going to be conducting independently a review of the social media platform Gab, used by this individual in Pittsburgh,” said Shapiro. “We’re going to do everything we can to support law enforcement and do our work as well to keep people safe.”

Gab.com denounced the shooting and said its mission is to defend free expression and individual liberty online for all people.