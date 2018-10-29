Filed Under:Burlington County, Local, Local TV

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Burlington County man has been charged with sexual assaulting three boys at his home.

Bordentown Police say 58-year-old Alan J. Berman allowed multiple boys access to a handgun, provided some of them with marijuana, and showed one of the them pornography.

The alleged incidents happened on the 100 block of Lucas Drive.

Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office

The boys are aged 12 to 15.

He was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of showing obscenity to a minor.

