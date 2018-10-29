Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Burlington County man has been charged with sexual assaulting three boys at his home.

Bordentown Police say 58-year-old Alan J. Berman allowed multiple boys access to a handgun, provided some of them with marijuana, and showed one of the them pornography.

The alleged incidents happened on the 100 block of Lucas Drive.

The boys are aged 12 to 15.

He was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of showing obscenity to a minor.