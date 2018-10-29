Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former Bucks County youth football coach accused of rape was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Daytona Beach, Florida after failing to appear in court for trial.

Officials say Shannon Westmoreland, 48, was arrested on Monday in Florida.

Westmoreland failed to appear for his court hearing in Bucks County after being arrested on multiple child sexual assault charges in June 2017 and a warrant was issued for him on Oct. 22.

The case was referred to the Eastern Pennsylvania U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force which is located in Philadelphia.

After a week of investigation, the fugitive task force developed information that Westmoreland may have fled to Florida.

Police: Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Causes Deadly Accident In Monroe Township

Deputy Marshals in Philadelphia contacted the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force about a possible location for Westmoreland.

Westmoreland was observed operating a minivan by Marshal Service investigators on the 500 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Officials were able to surround the vehicle when it came to a stop and Westmoreland was taken into custody without incident on Monday.

He was transported to Volusia County Jail for processing and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office was informed of the arrest.

“It is a top priority for the Marshals Service to bring those charged with serious sex crimes to justice,” said Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark. “I hope the victims will find comfort knowing Mr. Westmoreland is once again in custody.”