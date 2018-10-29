LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Zach Ertz of The Eagles catches a touchdown throw during the NFL International Series match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It wasn’t pretty, but the Philadelphia Eagles enter their bye week with an important 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It appears the trip to London was just what the team needed.

“We were together for about two-and-a-half days, really, and it’s really good to be able to do that,” said head coach Doug Pederson in a press conference Monday. “This is why it was a great trip. Great timing for the trip.”

Quarterback Carson Wentz agrees that 4-4 sounds much better than 3-5.

Eagles Return From London After Beating Jaguars

“It’s a huge difference, being .500 again,” said Wentz. “It’s still not where we hoped to be, but going into the bye week knowing that the real meat of our schedule, the NFC East, is ahead of us when we come back, it’s huge momentum and huge win for us.”

There are five divisional games left in the final eight weeks of the season. The Birds still control their own destiny. With a significant group of injured players, the Eagles’ bye in Week 9 appears to have arrived at the perfect time.

“It’s a great time to have a break and everybody can kind of get away and sort of relax and enjoy family and friends,” said Pederson. “I’ll get a chance to watch our son play college football this weekend, so it’s exciting for us. Get away, get rested, get healed, guys are in here getting treatment. Some guys are traveling, some guys aren’t. It’s a good time to be around family.”

So for the rest of the week, no practices, no meetings, just some much needed time off to rest and recuperate.